Beam Suntory acquires remaining stake in ABV Brands

Beam Suntory has acquired the remaining 50% stake in South African spirits distributor ABV Brands.

The global spirits firm purchased a 50% stake in ABV Brands in 2015 from its founders, Ross Calow, Daniel Hawkins and Igor Boyadjian.

As part of the agreement, Beam Suntory assumes full ownership of its route-to-market in South Africa, and the existing ABV Brands team will be integrated into Beam Suntory.

ABV Brands has been the appointed distributor in South Africa for Beam Suntory since its foundation in 2010.

During that time ABV Brands has increased sales of Beam Suntory’s brands by over 260%, driven in part by the growth of Jim Beam and Courvoisier.

Beam Suntory’s MD for alliance & emerging markets Yuri Grebenkin said: “Throughout our eight-year partnership, ABV Brands has demonstrated that it has the market knowledge, the commercial drive, and the passion for our brands to deliver consistent, aggressive growth in South Africa.

"South Africa is a high-potential emerging market for Beam Suntory, and brands like Jim Beam and Courvoisier are already establishing category-leading positions. We are delighted to welcome the ABV Brands team to Beam Suntory, and we are looking forward to building on their already impressive achievements as one team.

Beam Suntory’s former commercial director for Middle East and Africa Mark Pockele will assume the role of ABV Brands’ managing director, replacing co-founder and current managing director Ross Calow.

Daniel Hawkins will continue with his role as the commercial director with the existing management team. There are also no planned changes to ABV Brands’ product portfolio.

ABV Brands commercial director Daniel Hawkins said: “ABV Brands is extremely proud of the leadership position we have built in this dynamic market over the past eight years, and we are thrilled to be taking this next step with Beam Suntory and its world-class portfolio of premium brands.

“We are confident that combining our local expertise with Beam Suntory’s global scale and capabilities will be a winning combination, empowering us to take the business to the next level in South Africa.”

Image: Beam Suntory has seen more than 50% growth in South Africa with Courvoisier Cognac and Jim Beam sales. Photo: Courtesy of Beam Suntory Inc.