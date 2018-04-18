Barrell Craft Spirits launches Infinite Barrel project

Barrell Craft Spirits has introduced its Infinite Barrel Project, a new whiskey blend crafted to honor the infinity bottle tradition celebrated by whiskey collectors and enthusiasts.

The Infinite Barrel Project involves an innovative approach to blending for the Company and offers consumers a new type of whiskey that is ever changing. This new product line will be a complement to the Company’s award-winning batch releases.

Master distiller Tripp Stimson and company founder Joe Beatrice began creating the Infinite Barrel by selecting a variety of barrels based on individual flavor concentrations and complexities and blending them into a single, larger or ‘infinite’ vessel. At each bottling, a portion of whiskey will be removed and replaced with new barrels chosen to enhance the remaining blend. Details will be found on the Company’s website.

Tripp Stimson said: “In bringing our latest vision to the market, we invested a lot in R&D. The Infinite Barrel Project marks the first in a series of innovative product lines we plan to introduce. We are excited about our Infinite Barrel line and anticipate it will be well received.”

Barrell Craft Spirits, based in Louisville, Kentucky, is an independent bottler of unique aged, cask-strength sourced whiskey and rum spirits. Its award-winning Barrell Bourbon line of products is currently sold in 35 states throughout the United States. Barrell Craft Spirits has received numerous awards including Best Bourbon, Best Small Batch Bourbon, Double Gold and Best Over Proof Rum at the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and has been highly rated by the Whisky Advocate.

Barrell Craft Spirits blends products that explore the unique effects of different distillation methods, barrels and aging environments, and bottles them at cask strength. Every batch is produced as a limited release and has an intentionally distinct flavor profile.

Source: Company Press Release