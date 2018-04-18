Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Drinks Business Review
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | News
News

Barrell Craft Spirits launches Infinite Barrel project

Published 18 April 2018

Barrell Craft Spirits has introduced its Infinite Barrel Project, a new whiskey blend crafted to honor the infinity bottle tradition celebrated by whiskey collectors and enthusiasts.

The Infinite Barrel Project involves an innovative approach to blending for the Company and offers consumers a new type of whiskey that is ever changing. This new product line will be a complement to the Company’s award-winning batch releases.

Master distiller Tripp Stimson and company founder Joe Beatrice began creating the Infinite Barrel by selecting a variety of barrels based on individual flavor concentrations and complexities and blending them into a single, larger or ‘infinite’ vessel. At each bottling, a portion of whiskey will be removed and replaced with new barrels chosen to enhance the remaining blend. Details will be found on the Company’s website.

Tripp Stimson said: “In bringing our latest vision to the market, we invested a lot in R&D. The Infinite Barrel Project marks the first in a series of innovative product lines we plan to introduce. We are excited about our Infinite Barrel line and anticipate it will be well received.”

Barrell Craft Spirits, based in Louisville, Kentucky, is an independent bottler of unique aged, cask-strength sourced whiskey and rum spirits. Its award-winning Barrell Bourbon line of products is currently sold in 35 states throughout the United States. Barrell Craft Spirits has received numerous awards including Best Bourbon, Best Small Batch Bourbon, Double Gold and Best Over Proof Rum at the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and has been highly rated by the Whisky Advocate.

Barrell Craft Spirits blends products that explore the unique effects of different distillation methods, barrels and aging environments, and bottles them at cask strength. Every batch is produced as a limited release and has an intentionally distinct flavor profile.

Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Spirits

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Spirits> Whiskey
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

GoSpotCheck - Execution Management Software for Field Teams Maximize distribution. Establish menu presence. Taste success. GoSpotCheck is used by some of the Beverage Alcohol industry's most prominent suppliers and distributors to track point-of-sale display execution and incentive-based display compliance. Suppliers Valspar - Oxygen-Scavenging and Barrier Additives for Plastic Containers Oxygen reacts with packaged drinks and alters them, often to the failure of the packaging and product. Even tiny amounts of oxygen ingress or a lack of C02 retention can cause products to spoil while on the shelf. valOR® barriers from Valspar, help preserve the freshness of beer, juices, teas, and much more. Suppliers Epicor Software - Traceability, Quality, Regulatory Compliance and Rapid Fulfillment Software for the Food and Beverage Industry Epicor Software provides modern business software solutions and IT services to small and medium-sized enterprises in North America, Europe and Asia. More than 2,000 companies rely on Solarsoft to bring clarity and efficiency to their daily operations. Suppliers Canadean - Market Research and Data for the Beverage Industry Canadean has long held a reputation with FMCG companies for providing specialist business information by conducting detailed industry and consumer research, supported by insightful value-added analysis. They cover the entire spectrum of the consumer value chain from suppliers, brand owners, and distribution channels to consumer insight. Suppliers

Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.