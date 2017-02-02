Asahi to roll out gluten-free Peroni Nastro Azzurro beer in UK

Asahi is all set to roll out its new Peroni Nastro Azzurro gluten-free Italian beer in the UK.

The beer will be available at all major retailers and wholesalers from 1 April 2017.

In view of the changing consumer requirements, the Italian brew masters of Peroni Nastro Azzurro are said to have come up with a gluten-free variant of the beer to meet the needs of consumers with Coeliac disease as well as those aiming to adopt a gluten-free lifestyle.

The Italian Coeliac Association had certified and endorsed Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free which will be launched across in two packaging formats. First, is a 330ml bottle available On Trade and the other is a 4-pack 330ml in Off Trade.

As per Asahi UK, the new gluten free Italian beer has a distinguishable red cap to make it easy for customers to pick it among similar products.

The move is in line with a consumer research which showed the importance in creating slight differentiation for product identification.

The beverage company stated further that the original taste of Peroni Nastro Azzurro, that of its delicate balance of bitterness and citrus aromatic notes, and the signature refreshing, clean finish have been kept intact despite removing the gluten from the end beer product.

Asahi UK was formed by Japanese brewing giant Asahi following its October 2016 acquisition of Miller Brands UK, a former subsidiary of SABMiller, which in turn merged with Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Only a few months before that, in April last year, Asahi had acquired Peroni, the distiller of Peroni Nastro Azzurro along with Grolsch and Meantime Beer.

Image: Asahi’s Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free. Photo: courtesy of Asahi UK Ltd.