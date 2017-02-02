Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Drinks Business Review
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | News
News

Asahi to roll out gluten-free Peroni Nastro Azzurro beer in UK

DBR Staff Writer Published 02 February 2017

Asahi is all set to roll out its new Peroni Nastro Azzurro gluten-free Italian beer in the UK.

The beer will be available at all major retailers and wholesalers from 1 April 2017.

In view of the changing consumer requirements, the Italian brew masters of Peroni Nastro Azzurro are said to have come up with a gluten-free variant of the beer to meet the needs of consumers with Coeliac disease as well as those aiming to adopt a gluten-free lifestyle.

The Italian Coeliac Association had certified and endorsed Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free which will be launched across in two packaging formats. First, is a 330ml bottle available On Trade and the other is a 4-pack 330ml in Off Trade.

As per Asahi UK, the new gluten free Italian beer has a distinguishable red cap to make it easy for customers to pick it among similar products.

The move is in line with a consumer research which showed the importance in creating slight differentiation for product identification.

The beverage company stated further that the original taste of Peroni Nastro Azzurro, that of its delicate balance of bitterness and citrus aromatic notes, and the signature refreshing, clean finish have been kept intact despite removing the gluten from the end beer product.

Asahi UK was formed by Japanese brewing giant Asahi following its October 2016 acquisition of Miller Brands UK, a former subsidiary of SABMiller, which in turn merged with Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Only a few months before that, in April last year, Asahi had acquired Peroni, the distiller of Peroni Nastro Azzurro along with Grolsch and Meantime Beer.

Image: Asahi’s Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free. Photo: courtesy of Asahi UK Ltd.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Beer & Cider> Beer
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Canadean - Market Research and Data for the Beverage Industry Canadean has long held a reputation with FMCG companies for providing specialist business information by conducting detailed industry and consumer research, supported by insightful value-added analysis. They cover the entire spectrum of the consumer value chain from suppliers, brand owners, and distribution channels to consumer insight. Suppliers GEA Procomac - Inside Aseptic GEA Procomac, based in Sala Baganza near Parma, designs, manufactures and installs complete filling lines, both traditional and aseptic. The company was established in 1979 and at that time its name was Procomac. The company started its activity manufacturing rinsers and conveyors; then, over a period of a few years, Procomac developed its technology and enlarged its production program. Since 1990 the company has been supplying complete lines to meet any bottling needs all over the world. Suppliers Lawson – Software Solutions for the Drinks Industry What's Keeping you up at Night? A near recall on one of your products? Harsh demands from one of your largest customers? The launch of yet another new product? Missed deliveries to a key customer? The list just goes on. Suppliers SPX - Where Ideas Meet Industry SPX is a partner who can help you meet the modern demands of the food and beverage manufacturing industry. We have one of the widest range of equipment designed specifically for this market area and a deep understanding of the processes and challenges faced today. Our innovative and flexible solutions are well proven and designed to meet the paramount need for food safety alongside flexible, high efficiency, low energy production. Suppliers

Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.