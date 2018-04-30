Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

Amber Beverage to buy majority stake in Think Spirits Australia

DBR Staff Writer Published 30 April 2018

Amber Beverage Group (ABG), the Baltic unit of SPI Group, has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Australian spirits distribution firm Think Spirits.

Financial details about the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition process is expected to be completed in next month.

Based in Sydney, Australia , Think Spirits was founded in 2004 by Patrick Borg.

Upon completion of the transaction, Think Spirits will retain its original staff including Borg along with his team will remain in the business.

Amber Beverage Group CEO Seymour Ferreira said: “We are very excited to have Patrick and his exceptional team at Think Spirits join ABG. I am certain that the addition of Think Spirits will enable us to accelerate our drive to build a global platform for our brands.”

The Think Spirits portfolio is distributed Australia wide and boasts local representation in all the states of the country.

Think Spirits managing director and founder Patrick Borg said: “Our companies share similar values and we believe the partnership will give us access to other brands within the group, allowing us to further strengthen our portfolio and teams for the benefit of both existing and new brand owners.”

ABG has production and distribution operations across Russia, Mexico, UK and the Baltics. It is a producer, distributor, logistics provider and retailer of alcoholic beverages.

One of ABG’s spirit company, Latvijas Balzams JSC the largest producer of alcoholic beverages in the Baltics. It operates two alcohol production factories in Riga. One is a distillery for alcohol beverages and the other is a production plant for sparkling wines and light alcohol beverages.

Image: Amber Beverage Group to expand footprint in Australia by taking over Think Spirits. Photo: Courtesy of AMBER BEVERAGE GROUP.

Suppliers Directory

