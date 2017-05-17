Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

Amber Beverage acquires stake in Cellar Trends

Published 17 May 2017

Amber Beverage has acquired a minority stake in UK alcohol distributor Cellar Trends.

Amber Beverage Group confirmed that the investment is of a strategic nature and that management and operational control of Cellar Trends will remain unchanged, under the direction of the Watts & Marriott families, the majority shareholders.  

Seymour Ferreira, the CEO of Amber Beverage Group, welcomed the new partnership as an exciting opportunity for Amber Beverages to learn more about the strategically important UK market and expand the companies’   international footprint.

“Cellar Trends has extensive expertise, experience and knowledge developed over many years creating markets for many iconic and well- known brands. By joining forces and experience, we look forward to bringing new and compelling experiences to the UK and, over time, strengthening our market presence”, says Seymour Ferreira, CEO of Amber Beverages.

Martin Watts and David Marriott, Joint Managing Directors of Cellar Trends are excited by this alliance and the potential that it will bring to develop the company further.

“Cellar Trends, and our employees have a terrific track record in developing brands over the last 18 years, and this partnership will give us access to other product areas, and strengthen our portfolio and teams for the benefit of both existing and new brand owners. We share with the Amber Beverage Group team the same philosophy on ways in which  to work closely in partnership with brand owners, building their brands in the UK, to mutual advantage”, says Martin Watts, Joint Managing Director of Cellar Trends.

Amber Beverage Group possesses over a century of experience in production, retailing and distribution of brands such as Moskovskaya Vodka, Riga Black Balsam and many more. Amber Beverage Group has a strong and fast growing international business covering over 50 export markets operated from Riga, Latvia and Tequila, Mexico. The company unites over 1,400 employees in several companies across the Baltics and in Mexico.



Source: Company Press Release

